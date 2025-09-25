  • home icon
  • Is Cooper Kupp playing tonight vs. the Cardinals? Seahawks WR's status revealed for Week 4 TNF

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 25, 2025 14:51 GMT
Seattle Seahawks veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp has only had one strong performance this season. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, he recorded seven catches for 90 yards. Kupp managed just four combined catches for 46 yards in the other two games versus the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers.

Kupp is still capable of playing a significant role in the team's offense. However, he hasn't yet produced consistently as Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets most of the targets.

Kupp will have another opportunity to make an impression on Thursday when they face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Will Cooper Kupp play on TNF vs. the Arizona Cardinals?

Cooper Kupp is not on the Seattle Seahawks' injury report this week, and he's expected to start against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

The wide receiver won the Super Bowl MVP award in 2022, and also led the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns. Injuries have hindered him in each of the three seasons since, but there's no reason he can't significantly contribute to Seattle's offense this year.

Kupp saw less targets, receptions and yards than Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tory Horton in Week 3, but will look to be more involved versus Arizona. Additionally, Kupp will face the Cardinals pass defense which has given up 264.3 passing yards per game this season (30th in the league).

While Kupp will play on Thursday, the Seahawks will be without offensive tackle Josh Jones, who has been ruled out due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, fullback Robbie Ouzts has been added to the IR list because of an ankle issue.

Seattle safety Nick Emmanwori is listed as doubtful because of an ankle injury. Running back Zach Charbonnet (foot), linebacker Boye Mafe (toe) and guard Anthony Bradford (back) are designated as questionable to play.

How to watch the Cardinals vs. Seahawks Week 4 TNF game?

NFL Week 4 will begin on Thursday with a divisional game between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

The NFC West matchup is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and will be aired by Amazon Prime. Al Michaels (play-by-play commentary) and Kirk Herbstreit (game analysis) will be in the announcers' booth, while Kaylee Hartung will report from the sidelines.

Game info:

Date and Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 25

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Live Streaming: FuboTV

