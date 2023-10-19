Is Cooper Kupp still the best WR in NFL after injury? Taking a closer look at Rams wideout's impressive start

The return of the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp was a welcome sign for the Rams.

Puka Nacua had the greatest rookie start ever to a season for the first four weeks when he was clearly Matthew Stafford's number-one guy. That mantra may have been shifted after Kupp was cleared to return in week four to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kupp has acclimated 266 yards in his first games back since his season-ending injury in 2022. Fifteen catches in two games and 11 catches for Puka Nacua show the shift in the game plan now that all's healthy and good. Matthew Stafford (1,677) is third in total passing yards through the first six games.

The relationship that was so pivotal to Super Bowl success in 2021 came to fruition when almost a carbon copy of that touchdown pass occurred in the second quarter against the Cardinals. There's still that connection about whether the duo of Stafford and Kupp can read each other's minds and dice up defenses at will.

Despite all the attention Cooper Kupp draws from opposing defenses, his route-running ability is just too good to neutralize. It's clear that the 30-year-old has not lost that speed since returning from injury, as many receivers fade when they enter their 30s, but that does not look to be the case with Kupp.

The Rams' season will depend on if Stafford and Kupp can maintain this unrivaled connection and if rookie sensation Puka Nacua can continue performing as one of the best WR2s in the league.

Is Cooper Kupp's 2021 the greatest WR season ever?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals

Calvin Johnson's awesome 2012 season is the most yards a receiver has put up in a season, and that was done in 16 games, not 17. However, when you look beyond the regular season and take the playoffs into consideration, it's clear that Cooper Kupp's 2021 bettered that season.

He had 478 yards and six touchdowns in four games, which led the Rams to their second Super Bowl - the best post-season performance ever potentially for another position.

The two touchdowns snagged by the receiver in the Super Bowl win against the Bengals earned him the honor of being a Super Bowl MVP. Kupp is one of nine WRs to win the Super Bowl MVP.

We may never see a 20-game run like Cooper Kupp put up ever again.