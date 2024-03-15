Is Corey Davis returning to the NFL? Update on ex-Jets WR's retirement status

Corey Davis could be preparing to return to the NFL. In August last year, the former wide receiver had announced that he was stepping away from football. At the time, he said in an Instagram post that he was prioritizing his family.

However, on Thursday afternoon, ESPN's Field Yates said that Davis has applied for reinstatement. A couple of hours later, Adam Schefter announced that the New York Jets were releasing Davis, who had $10.5 million in non-guranteed salary left in his contract, making him a free agent:

Will Corey Davis return to the Jets? Analyzing wide receiver's options

If Corey Davis reunites with the New York Jets, he will walk into a very different team.

The last time he played a regular-season snap, Zach Wilson was the starting quarterback, and the team failed to capitalize on a 7-4 stretch, losing six straight outings to miss the playoffs yet again.

Before he walked away, though, general manager Joe Douglas made a massive signing spree. He traded for former Green Bay Packers MVP Aaron Rodgers and signed Dalvin Cook, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman to join Garrett Wilson. It created a star-studded offense that was thought to be potential Super Bowl contenders.

Instead, Rodgers tore his Achilles on his team debut. The offense completely collapsed under Z. Wilson, and the Jets went 7-10 again, missing the playoffs for a record-extending 13th season.

During that time, Hardman also demanded a trade back to the Kansas City Chiefs, while Cook was released, diminishing the offensive core. With a dearth at WR3, Corey Davis could make his way back on a lesser contract.

However, if he wants maximum playing time, he would be better served elsewhere. The biggest candidates seem to be the Los Angeles Chargers, who desperately need new wideouts after releasing Mike Williams and trading Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears.

There should also be interest from two of the Chargers' divisional rivals: the Denver Broncos, who traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns and need depth behind Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims.

The Las Vegas Raiders, who recently released Hunter Renfrow and need a complement for Davante Adams, are another option.