Is Cowboys’ Cooper Rush the best backup quarterback in NFL? Ranking 5 top QB2s ahead of 2023-2024 season

Cooper Rush produced a solid performance for the Dallas Cowboys against the Seattle Seahawks and looks to be fortifying his position as the backup quarterback going into the regular season. Last season, when Dak Prescott was injured, he came in and relieved him and kept up the momentum that saw them qualify for the playoffs.

That brings up the question if he is the best backup quarterback in the league. We took a stab at answering that and have listed the best players in such a situation going into the 2023 NFL season.

#5 - Teddy Bridgewater, Detroit Lions

It is tough to identify what makes a great backup quarterback. Is it someone who was drafted in the first round? Then players like Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Jameis Winston could fall in that category.

Or maybe we could look at passer rating in the last season. However, that itself might not be enough. For example, Bailey Zappe had a passer rating over 100 but started in just two games for the New England Patriots.

Since the criteria is not objective, we went with Teddy Bridgewater to start our list. He started in only two games as well but featured in five for the Miami Dolphins last season. He had a passer rating of 85.6 and made 683 yards for four touchdowns and four interceptions. But what makes him a stronger candidate than, say, Bailey Zappe is his body of work beyond last season.

In both the 2020 and 2021 season, starting with the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos respectively, he played more than 10 games each season and had at least 15 touchdowns in both instances. He also had a passer rating of over 90 in both these seasons. If this list was made prior to last season, there is every chance he could have featured right at the top.

#4 - Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens

We have heard a lot about Lamar Jackson and his contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. However, when he was not available due to his injuries in the previous two seasons, Tyler Huntley came in and did a good job. Last season, he was under center as they qualified for the playoffs.

In 2021 he featured in seven games and six games last season, starting four in each. In that period, he threw for 1,739 passing yards combined. He also added 431 yards on the ground. He had a total of eight touchdowns, passing and rushing combined, and seven interceptions. His passer rating in both seasons was above 75.

Given that he has proven to be capable of deputizing for a former MVP in Jackson and did well last season in the playoff game against Cincinnati Bengals, throwing for two touchdowns, he makes it as the fourth-best backup in our list.

#3 - Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys

Cooper Rush really came into his own last season as he featured in nine games, starting five, when Dak Prescott was sidelined. He seemed to carried on his form in this year's preseason as well.

Last season, in the five games he started, the Cowboys went 4-1. He had five touchdowns and three interceptions and passed for 1,051 yards. He had a passer rating of 80.0.

One could argue that the likes of Jarrett Stidham and Bailey Zappe had four and five touchdowns respectively in just two games and they deserve to be included in this list. Some may even ask them to be put above Cooper Rush, but that the Cowboys quarterback started more games in a critical stretch counts in his favor.

#2 - Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta Falcons

If we are looking at a body of consequential work, Taylor Heinicke has certainly done well in the last two seasons playing for the Washington Commanders. In 2021, he was backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick and when he went out injured in the first game, he started the rest of the season. He threw for 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, more than 3,400 yards, and ended with a 85.9 passer rating.

He again started as backup to Carson Wentz before taking over for him in the 2022 season. He started nine games and went 5-3-1, not a mean feat for a team that missed the playoffs. He threw for 1,859 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. In terms of passer rating, it was even better than his previous season at 89.6.

Now, he brings solid backup quarterback behind Desmond Ridder and should the starter struggle, the team knows that they have an experienced campaigner behind him.

#1 - Jacoby Brissett, Washington Commanders

We put Jacoby Brissett as the best backup quarterback on this list since he was essentially the starter for the Cleveland Browns as Deshaun Watson was suspended for the start of the last NFL season. In that capacity, he started 11 games and featured in 16.

He also threw for 12 touchdowns and six interceptions like Heinicke but we ended up putting him higher because he started more games. Furthermore, his 2,608 yards eclipsed that of Heinicke by more than 700 yards in just two more games started.

Now, he has taken Heinicke's place in Washington Commanders as the backup quarterback. He could see some playing team this season if Sam Howell does not live up to expectations.

