Is D. J. Moore playing tonight vs. Panthers? Update on Bears WR for TNF Week 10

D. J. Moore has become one of the most important offensive weapons for the Chicago Bears since joining them this offseason. The wideout has already racked up 735 yards and five touchdowns on 47 receptions across nine games this campaign.

However, Moore has failed to score a touchdown in his last four games. The receiver also recorded a fumble in his last outing against the New Orleans Saints.

After an impressive start to his career in Chicago, Moore has struggled in recent weeks. Now, fans are curious to learn whether the Bears wideout will play in their Week 10 clash against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Is D. J. Moore playing tonight vs. Panthers in Week 10?

Chicago Bears WR D. J. Moore

Barring any late setback or injury, D. J. Moore will play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. The wideout is listed as active on the Chicago Bears roster and is fit enough to start.

Moore trained with the team during the week and looked in good spirits in practice ahead of the crunch matchup against his former team, Carolina, on Thursday. The receiver will be hoping to guide his team to victory against an out-of-form Panthers side.

Moore is expected to link up with quarterback Tyson Bagent for the TNF clash since Chicago's starting signal caller Justin Fields is listed as doubtful.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers: TV schedule and live stream details

The Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Fans in Carolina can watch the contest live on the local channel WSOC, while those in Chicago can catch the game on WFLD.

The Bears-Panthers matchup can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers

: Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Stadium : Soldier Field in Chicago

: Soldier Field in Chicago Date : Thursday, Nov. 9

: Thursday, Nov. 9 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : WSOC (for locals in Carolina) and WFLD (for locals in Chicago)

: WSOC (for locals in Carolina) and WFLD (for locals in Chicago) Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Fubo TV