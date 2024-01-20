Is Dalvin Cook playing today? Latest on Ravens RB's status for Divisional Playoff game vs Texans

Dalvin Cook has proven himself to be one of the best running backs over the last few seasons. He began this season on the outside looking in when it came to the playoffs. That changed when the Ravens signed him earlier this month and will see the field in their Divisional Round matchup versus the Houston Texans.

Cook joins a Baltimore backfield that includes Gus Edwards and Justice Hill as his role in the offense is not known as of yet. Nonetheless, the four-time Pro Bowler made it known he is not worried about having a role and is ready for the postseason:

"I'm not specifically looking forward to a [having] role or anything. They call 31's number, I'm going to be out there. I'm gone. I'm going to be on the field. I'm ready to make a play...I'm dialed up. I'm ready to give it all I have -- everything I have in the tank. It's the playoffs, man."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Dalvin Cook joins a Baltimore Ravens offense that loves to run the football as they led the NFL in total rushing yards (2,661) and rushing touchdowns (26). Baltimore finished in the top three rushing yards per attempt with 4.9 yards.

Adding Cook is an absolute game-changer as he rushed for over 1,100 yards in four of his six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He also brings with him 47 career touchdowns.

Baltimore lost their top running back, J.K. Dobbins, in the team's season opener against the Ravens last September. Cook adds depth and experience to the position to balance Lamar Jackson and the passing game. The former second-round pick has seen action in the postseason twice with Minnesota.

The Ravens fanbase should be excited to see what he adds to an already dynamic running game moving forward.

What other team did Dalvin Cook play for this season?

Dalvin Cook started this season with the New York Jets after his release by the Minnesota Vikings last June. In 15 games with the Jets, Cook rushed for 214 yards on 67 carries. It was the third time that he failed to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

One would have to back to his first two seasons with the Vikings when that last happened. It was a mutual parting between the Jets and the veteran running back. Cook was reportedly unhappy with his role throughout the season and was even considered to be moved at the trade deadline.