Is Damar Hamlin's interception video scripted? Bills DB’s viral play in training camp draws controversy among fans

Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin is back in the football groove as he is participating in training camp. After his horrific injury against the Cincinnati Bengals, there were fears that Hamlin wouldn't play again.

Such was the gravity of his situation, not playing seemed like the right call. But he appears to be fully recovered and is back on the football field in what is a true feel-good story.

What is also good is that Damar Hamlin managed to grab an interception during practice, much to the delight of fans in attendance. However, one fan made the bold statement that the play was "scripted."

Other fans had a similar thought.

So, it appears that there will always be cynics in the world. As seen in the video, the ball comes out of the quarterback's hand in a wonky manner, which suggests that he might have gotten his arm hit while he was throwing, which then led to the interception.

Either way, it's great to see Hamlin not only back on the field but back making plays. While it is only training camp, showing flashes like this is a surefire way to tell coaches he is well and truly on the comeback trail.

Damar Hamlin hoping to be part of Bills defense in 2023

Hamlin, who was in his second NFL season last year, was a mainstay in the Buffalo defense before his injury.

He had played 15 games (starting 13) with a forced fumble and 1.5 sacks whiile having six tackles for loss and three quarterback hits from his safety position.

With training camp underway, it's unclear how "full go" Hamlin will be although certainly the Bills medical staff will keep a close eye on him as he ramps things up getting ready for Week 1 against the New York Jets.

It will be a long road for Damar Hamlin, but he is always showing signs of great process (the INT) and the sheer fact that he is even on a football field is incredible.

The next step? Solidifying his spot on the Bills' 53-man roster for this season.