Is Dan Reeves one of the most underrated NFL HCs of all time?

NFL fans are remembering Dan Reeves this week, following news of his passing. Reeves was head coach for three different teams and won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys as a player.

Reeves' name likely does not come to mind when thinking of the greatest head coaches of all time. Don Shula, Bill Belichick and Tom Landry are a few names that show up at first thought.

But Reeves ranks ninth all-time in NFL history in head coaching wins. That is worthy of attention and brings to mind how Reeves may easily be the most underrated NFL head coach of all time.

Dan Reeves' NFL resume

Underrated is a great word to use for Reeves. Let's take a look at his resume to see why.

He finished his career with a 190-165-2 record between his three teams — the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons. He went to four Super Bowls, losing three with the Broncos and one with the Falcons.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former NFL player and head coach Dan Reeves, who during his 38 years in the league participated in nine Super Bowls, the third most for an individual, has passed away. Reeves was 77. Former NFL player and head coach Dan Reeves, who during his 38 years in the league participated in nine Super Bowls, the third most for an individual, has passed away. Reeves was 77. https://t.co/njjJ3Gqo7z

Reeves had the most success in Denver from 1981-1992. He went 110-73-1 and made the playoffs six times, winning the AFC three times. Following his firing, he joined the Giants and immediately won Coach of the Year. But his 31-33 record in New York made that stint rather forgettable.

Next, he went to Atlanta. This coaching stint would mark the end his career. He was there from 1997-2003 and made a Super Bowl in that span. Reeves was fired, which ended his tenure there, but a 49-59-1 record with a Super Bowl appearance was not the worst way his time in Atlanta could have gone.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports Super Sky Point to Dan Reeves, two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year and a nine-time Super Bowl participant. Tom Landry trusted him so much he made him a player-coach at age 26. May he be remembered as a winner. #RIP Super Sky Point to Dan Reeves, two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year and a nine-time Super Bowl participant. Tom Landry trusted him so much he made him a player-coach at age 26. May he be remembered as a winner. #RIP https://t.co/tmGUQNnqFu

Dan Reeves' Hall of Fame resume

FOX 5 Sports @FOX5Sports NEW VIDEO: Hall of Fame kicker @GreatDane2544 on the passing of his good friend and former head coach Dan Reeves. Morten Andersen tells FOX 5 Sports: "Dan Reeves belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame-end of story....and I'll push as hard as I can to get him in." NEW VIDEO: Hall of Fame kicker @GreatDane2544 on the passing of his good friend and former head coach Dan Reeves. Morten Andersen tells FOX 5 Sports: "Dan Reeves belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame-end of story....and I'll push as hard as I can to get him in." https://t.co/mjPDvXZ2uy

Reeves finished with a total of 190 wins. He ranks ninth all time and is right behind Chuck Noll (193 wins).

Of the eight coaches in front of Reeves, five are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Two of the eight, Bill Belichick and Andy Reid, are still coaching and will one day be in the Hall of Fame. The other coach is Marty Schottenheimer, who retired with 200 wins and should be in the Hall of Fame.

The only thing working against Reeves' legacy is the lack of a Super Bowl win. That is what separates great head coaches from those who go down as legends. He still led his teams there on four occasions and had historic success in the regular season.

It is a shame that Reeves may not receive extra recognition after his death. But his name looks like one that belongs in the Hall of Fame. His legacy can live on through his family via enshrinement one day.

In the meantime, he is extremely underrated, and many coaches out there would love to have his historic NFL resume.

