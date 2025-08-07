Is Daniel Jones playing today? Colts QB's status for preseason game vs Ravens explored

Daniel Jones has been in the limelight ever since he signed for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. The quarterback is competing against Anthony Richardson for the starting berth, but some are also curious to learn if Jones will play in the preseason.

The Colts will open their preseason against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, but fans are eager to know who will be the starting QB for Indy.

Is Colts QB Daniel Jones playing today vs. Ravens?

Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones - Source: Imagn

According to reports, Daniel Jones is expected to get a few reps against the Ravens on Thursday. However, Indy will start Anthony Richardson before likely replacing him with Jones, who will play about half a quarter in the preseason opener.

Last week, Colts coach Shane Steichen suggested that the QB1 battle between Jones and Richardson is still neck and neck.

"You want to see completions, you want to see the offense moving up and down the field," Steichen said. "So, both have been doing a really good job."

Indy will play its second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 16 before facing the Cincinnati Bengals in its third preseason game on Aug. 23.

Jones is expected to get a start in the Colts' second preseason game against the Packers. He will need to grab his opportunities if he wants to get the starting berth for the regular season.

How to watch Ravens vs.Colts preseason game?

The Ravens vs. Colts preseason game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. The game will be held at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Fans can watch the Ravens vs. Colts contest on NFL Network, where Gerry Sandusky will handle the play-by-play commentary while Rod Woodson will provide the analysis. Evan Washburn will be the sideline reporter.

Here is a look at the local channels where you can watch the Ravens-Colts game:

WBAL Ch. 11, WJLA (Washington, D.C.), WWCW (Roanoke, Va.), WGAL (York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, Pa.), WUPV (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV (Norfolk, Va.), WMDT (Delmarva)

