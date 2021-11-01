Is Daniel Jones playing tonight vs. Chiefs in Week 8?

Daniel Jones and the New York "Football" Giants are seeking a two-game winning streak with a win tonight in Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. With a record of 2-5, the Giants are trying to save their season and remain in wild-card competition for the playoffs.

In the last few weeks, they've had several injuries to key players such as running back Saquon Barkley, receiver Kenny Golladay, and Daniel Jones himself. In Week 5, the Giants took on the Cowboys and Daniel Jones had to be carted off in the first quarter of the game with a concussion.

With concussions known to have lingering effects, will Daniel Jones be ready to play tonight against the Chiefs?

Is Daniel Jones playing tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8?

Despite being concussed just a few weeks ago, Daniel Jones is expected to start tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs. If you have any questions about the viability or availability of Jones, you should look to a spectacular play the quarterback made just last week in an upset victory against the Carolina Panthers.

During last week's game, the Giants cooked up a trick play that had Jones going deep to receive a pass. As the pass was a bit overthrown, Jones, all 6'5 of him, jumped up, stretched forward, and hauled in the football with one hand as he ensured he had possession upon hitting the ground.

The catch made waves and social media made sure to properly immortalize the catch in epic fashion.

While Jones is active, will he be joined by his key offensive players tonight?

Will Saquon Barkley suit up tonight against the Chiefs?

In Week Five, Barkley went down with an ankle injury while receiver Kenny Golladay injured his knee in the same game vs. the Cowboys.

The New York Giants have officially ruled each of them out for tonight's game against the Chiefs. So where will Daniel Jones turn for offensive output?

Receiver Sterling Shepard and fellow rookie receiver sensation Kadarius Toney are each questionable going into tonight's game with a hamstring and ankle injury, respectively.

Shepard was limited in practice throughout the week and Toney was limited to Friday and Saturday practice.

Tight end Evan Engram is nursing a calf injury (which seems to be the injury of choice for many near the mid-point of this NFL season) but is expected to play.

These injuries will need monitoring as we inch closer to game-time for official decisions on Shepard and Toney.

