Is Davante Adams a free agent? Latest on star WR’s status 

The New York Jets have plenty of question marks throughout their roster entering the offseason. Among those question marks is veteran wideout Davante Adams. Adams, 32, moved to New York from the Las Vegas Raiders, who received a conditional third-round pick in this year's draft in return.

Just four months after the trade, Adams is expected to hit the open market. On Tuesday afternoon, rumors broke of New York's plans to move on from the six-time Pro Bowler. Though he remains a Jet as of Tuesday evening, teams are already lining up to land the star wide receiver.

Despite New York's struggles, Adams was solid in his lone season with the Jets. He finished the year with 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns. News of Adams' imminent release comes just five days after the Jets front office parted ways with Aaron Rodgers.

New York is clearing house ahead of Aaron Glenn's first season as head coach in an attempt to give him a clean slate. Adams appeared in just 11 games for the Jets.

Chargers, 49ers, Rams interested in Davante Adams

Following reports of his release, a team within the AFC reportedly expressed interest in the three-time All-Pro, along with two NFC squads. The LA Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and LA Rams emerged as potential suitors on Monday afternoon, first reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on "Sportscenter".

"He will have options, and I'm told he is intrigued by the West Coast," Adams said on the show. "You have teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, maybe San Francisco 49ers. He's from the West Coast, so it's a possibility he could end up there."

Fowler also threw out Adams' former team as a potential landing spot.

"Maybe the [Green Bay Packers] want to run it back [with] him as well."

Davante Adams should be a seamless fit at this juncture of his career and could make an instant impact on any of the teams listed above. The star wideout prefers a team in Super Bowl contention, which is likely the reason each team Fowler mentioned expressed interest after making the playoffs last season.

Which team do you think Davante Adams should look to play for next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

