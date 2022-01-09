Is David Bakhtiari playing today against Lions?

Since his fourth-round selection in the 2013 NFL draft, David Bakhtiari of the Green Bay Packers has been widely regarded as one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. Bakhtiari is big a reason for quarterback Aaron Rodgers remaining relatively upright for the majority of the former's time in the league.

However, on December 31, 2020, Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL in practice and he was forced to miss every game this season thus far. With little over a year since his injury, what is the the current status of the former All-Pro tackle?

David Bakhtiari is questionable but expected to play in Week 18 against the Lions

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers designated Bakhtiari as questionable for the first time this season. He was a full participant on Friday, which bodes well for his expectations of playing later today against the Detroit Lions.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Packers All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari was a full participant in today’s practice, the first time he’s had that designation all season. He’s questionable for Sunday, but great news either way. #Packers All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari was a full participant in today’s practice, the first time he’s had that designation all season. He’s questionable for Sunday, but great news either way.

Even without the services of the former Pro Bowl tackle, the Packers have done a great job in protecting their franchise quarterback. Rodgers has only been sacked 27 times this season.

However, the potential return of David Bakhtiari will come as a pleasant revelation. He has been rehabbing fiercely over the course of the season in an effort to get back for a possible playoff run.

Another feather in Bakhtiari's cap is the fact that the Packers have already clinched a first-round bye for the NFC playoffs, which means that he will have an additional week to rest if the team decides against playing him today.

Can the Packers get to the Super Bowl without David Bakhtiari?

Since Green Bay have worked their way to a record of 13-3, it doesn't seem unreasonable to assume that the Packers could win the Vince Lombardi Trophy without Bakhtiari. But his absence would certainly make the journey much more difficult.

The five-time All-Pro tackle has a well-earned reputation in the NFL as one of the premier players in his position. He was also Aaron Rodgers' chief protector for two of the former's three NFL MVP seasons (2014 and 2020). At 6'4" and 310 lbs., Bakhtiari has the nimbleness and the mobility to maneuver around the outside of the pocket to bully defensive ends and linebackers.

Be on the lookout for a possible game-time decision on his playing status today against the Detroit Lions in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.

