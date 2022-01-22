Is David Bakhtiari playing tonight against 49ers?

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was out for the first 16 games of the season due to a knee injury suffered in practice last year. Yet he played in 40 percent of the team’s offensive in their regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay listed him as questionable on the injury report for their Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Matt LaFleur gave a major injury update on the status of the left tackle through the Packers' team website.

LaFleur said that he is in good shape and is putting in the needed work to play.

“I think Dave’s in really good shape," the head coach said. "Obviously, he puts a lot of time in. You don’t have to be necessarily in great shape by going play after play out there on the field. I definitely think there is a difference to it in terms of some of the movements you make as a player as opposed to in a controlled environment, but he’s working his tail off and we’ll see where he’s at.”

From the sound of it, it seems like the two-time All-Pro tackle could be a go and it seems he will play, according to this tweet:

He has started 119 games in his nine-year career, all with Green Bay. The 119 starts are among the top 20 all-time in the franchise’s 101-year history.

The tackle has played in at least 96 percent of Green Bay’s offensive snaps for the first eight years, including in 100 percent of them in two years out of the eight.

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #GoPackGo "David Bakhtiari will need to work out pre game to see if he can go.. I think he'll go but I wouldn't bet my life on it" ~ @RapSheet "David Bakhtiari will need to work out pre game to see if he can go.. I think he'll go but I wouldn't bet my life on it" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #GoPackGo https://t.co/0bjhHQPQb2

If the three-time Pro Bowler is somehow unable to go, second-year offensive lineman Yosh Nijman will likely get the start. Nijman played in all of the team’s regular season games, starting eight of them.

For Packers fans, having Bakhtiari protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ blind side is important when facing the 49ers.

David Bakhtiari and his importance against the 49ers

Green Bay Packers LT David Bakhtiari

San Francisco are tied for fourth in the NFL with 48 sacks. Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa has 15.5 sacks, or 32 percent, of the team’s sacks. Also, defensive ends Arden Key and Arik Armstead have six and a half and six sacks, respectively.

Rodgers has been sacked 30 times without Bakhtiari in the lineup for much of the season.

Having him in this game could be the difference as protecting Aaron Rodgers is key to the Packers staying in this game. Hopefully, No. 69 will be there on the left side of that offensive line.

