Is David Bakhtiari playing tonight? Packers LT’s Week 4 status explored 

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has dealt with major knee issues over the past few seasons. He played only 11 games last season, and the year before, the 31-year-old player made only one appearance.

He played in Week 1 this season for the Packers against the Chicago Bears but has missed two straight games since then. Will he play in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions? Let's take a look at his status.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will David Bakhtiari play in Week 4?

Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs

Unfortunately for the Green Bay Packers, Bakhtiari will not play in Week 4 and will miss his third straight game. He is still dealing with knee issues that he had surgery on in 2020, which has hampered his ability to play.

As per the latest update, Bakhtiari is placed on the injured reserve and will miss at least the next four games. There is a possibility that he might not return to play this season.

Back in 2020, he signed a four-year $92 million contract extension with the Packers, and since then has barely played for the franchise. His situation is undoubtedly a major concern for the franchise, which is off to a great start in their quest without Aaron Rodgers.

David Bakhtiari is one of the best left tackles in the league when healthy, but his lack of availability could result in the franchise trading him. In his absence, Rasheed Walker will start his third straight game as the left tackle for the Packers.

Expand Tweet

Christian Watson and Aaron Jones are back for the Packers in Week 4

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

The Packers will be without David Bakhtiari in Week 4, but Christian Watson and Aaron Jones are available to play. Their presence will be a huge boost for the franchise as they aim to continue the momentum from last week's thrilling win over the New Orleans Saints.

Watson will make his season debut against the Lions, and Jordan Love will have another weapon to work with. The second-year receiver played quite well last season and there are high expectations set for him for this season.

Watson missed the first three games of the season due to a hamstring injury, but now that he's healthy, he'll look to make an immediate impact. He played 14 games last season and recorded 41 receptions for 611 yards and scored nine touchdowns.