Is David Montgomery playing this week? Update on Lions RB vs. Chargers

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has dealt with injuries all season long. The powerful backfield star missed the Lions' last two games due to a rib injury.

However, thankfully for the Detroit faithful, David Montgomery will make his return to the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.

Will David Montgomery play in Week 10 vs. the Chargers?

Yes, David Montgomery will play in Week 10 against the Chargers. The Lions' star running back participated fully in training this week and has been cleared to return to regular season action.

According to Eric Woodyard of ESPN, Montgomery was injured during the Lions' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15. He remains the team's second-highest rusher with 385 rushing yards on a team-high 94 rush attempts. His return would be a welcome addition, as his side take on a dangerous Los Angeles Chargers side on Sunday.

What time and channel is the Lions game on? TV schedule, live stream details, and more

The Detroit Lions will visit SoFi Stadium to take on the Chargers in a crunch Week 10 fixture.

The Lions head into the game with a 6-2 record and are comfortably in first place in the NFC North. They have played some of the best football in the league and look like surefire playoff contenders for the season.

The team has seen inspired performances from Jared Goff and David Montgomery, who come into Week 10 as favorites over their hosts. The Lions can score touchdowns in various ways, and Dan Campbell has made fans believe that their team could be giant killers in their quest for a deep postseason run.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Chargers have a 4-4 record to start the year. The Chargers have yet to perform to their lofty preseason expectations, and they head into Week 10 as underdogs. They are currently in second place behind the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) in the super competitive AFC West.

They need a win to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Chargers faithful will hope that Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, and Co can put up an inspired performance against an in-form Lions.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Sunday, November 12

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: CBS

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California