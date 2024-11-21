Is David Njoku playing tonight? Browns TE's status revealed for Week 12 TNF showdown vs. Steelers

Ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, the Cleveland Browns announced their second injury report of the week on Tuesday. The Browns designated tight end David Njoku as a limited participant in practice for the second consecutive day, raising questions about his availability for Thursday Night Football.

On Monday and Tuesday, Njoku — who has missed time this season because of a knee injury — was listed on Cleveland's injury report with the same problem. His status for the game is crucial, as Njoku is a key component of the Browns' offense and has a big impact on the passing offense.

Exploring David Njoku's availability status for Week 12

David Njok participated fully in Wednesday's practice after limited practice participations on Monday and Tuesday. He's no longer carrying a designation, so he's expected to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Njoku, who has been a cornerstone of the Browns' passing system since trading away star wide receiver Amari Cooper, will be crucial to the team's attempt to upset the Steelers now that he's fully recovered.

Since Jameis Winston replaced Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback, Njoku has had a sharp rise in targets, making him one to look up to if the Browns want to get going offensively.

The star tight end has had nine, seven and seven targets, respectively, in three games with Winston. Even though the Browns have only won once during that period, he has hauled in 19 catches for 171 yards and one touchdown on 23 targets.

The game against a strong Pittsburgh defense this week isn't ideal for him, but Njoku should still see a respectable number of targets from Jameis Winston in an attempt to get around the Steelers' pass rush.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday night?

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns in a game between two teams that have had quite different seasons. The Steelers are 8-2 and first in the AFC North, while the Browns are last in the division with a 2-8 record.

Fans will watch Thursday's game at Huntington Bank Field to see if the Steelers can move one step closer to the summit of the AFC standings. All the information you need to enjoy Week 12's Thursday Night Football action is provided below:

Date and Time: Thursday, Nov. 21, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: NFL+, FuboTV

