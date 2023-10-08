Is De’Von Achane faster than Tyreek Hill? Ranking 5 fasted NFL stars in 2023

De'Von Achane has taken the league by storm, proving to be a capable back who can take the ball to the end zone no matter what every single time he touches it. The rookie back scored a long touchdown again today as the Miami Dolphins looked to get back on track. He's fast, but is he even faster than his teammate Tyreek Hill? Here are the five fastest players in the NFL per Next Gen Stats.

The five fastest stars in NFL ft. De'Von Achane

5) Rashid Shaheed

Rashid Shaheed is very quick

Rashid Shaheed is the fifth-fastest ball carrier in the NFL this year. The young wideout has truly come into his own for the New Orleans Saints, and his speed is a big reason why. Against the Green Bay Packers, Shaheed got some space on a punt return and turned on the burners. He scored from 76 yards out thanks to his 21.42 miles per hour top speed.

4) Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones is fast

Aaron Jones isn't considered one of the fastest players in the NFL, but he may need to be now. The Packers star scored a 35-yard touchdown reception against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 as he scooted away from the defense. He reached an astounding of 21.48 miles per hour. He did hurt his hamstring, so that top speed may not be tried again for a while.

3) Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert can run

Raheem Mostert is the third-fastest player to have carried the ball this year, proving that the Miami Dolphins have speed and then some. The veteran running back does not at all have fresh legs, as he has suffered injuries and is 31 years old. Nevertheless, the back reached a top speed of 21.62 miles per hour in Week 2.

2) De'Von Achane

De'Von Achane is very fast

De'Von Achane has two of the three fastest runs this season by any player. He is electric in open space, and he is proving to be extremely difficult to catch when he's running away from the defense. His fastest run came in Week 3 on a 67-yard touchdown scamper where he ran 21.93 miles per hour.

1) Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill is the fastest

Tyreek Hill has the fastest speed of any player, the only one to top 22 miles per hour thus far. The electric wide receiver hit that speed (22.01 mph) in Week 5 on a 64-yard catch. He also owns three of the ten fastest runs of the entire season thus far. His speed is on a different level.