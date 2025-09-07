Is De'Von Achane playing today? Dolphins RB's status revealed for Week 1 clash vs. Colts

De'Von Achane has grown into a key offensive weapon for the Miami Dolphins. The running back is entering his third year with the franchise and is expected to play an important role for Miami in the 2025 season.

Ad

Ahead of the Dolphins' season-opener against the Indianapolis Colts, fans want to know if Achane will play in the Week 1 contest on Sunday.

Is Dolphins RB De'Von Achane playing today vs. Colts?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Barring any late injury or setback, De'Von Achane will play against the Colts on Sunday. The Dolphins' running back is listed as active for the Week 1 game.

Ad

Trending

Achane was on Miami's injury report during the week. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a calf injury. However, Achane took part in full practice on Friday.

All signs point toward Achane playing against the Colts.

The Dolphins took Achane with the No. 84 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He has become an integral part of the team's offense since then.

In his two years with the Dolphins, Achane has recorded 1,707 yards and 14 touchdowns on 306 carries. He has also posted 789 yards and nine touchdowns on 105 receptions across 28 regular-season games.

Ad

In the 2024 season, Achane posted 907 yards and six touchdowns on 203 carries while adding 592 yards and six TDs on 78 receptions. He helped the Dolphins finish with an 8-9 record.

Achane is listed as the RB1 in the Dolphins roster. He is expected to link up closely with Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Here are the key details for the Dolphins vs. Colts Week 1 game, where you can catch Achane in action:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+ or Fubo

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.