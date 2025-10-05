Is De'Von Achane playing today? Dolphins RB's status revealed for Week 5 game vs Panthers

  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 05, 2025 12:06 GMT
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane had his finest rushing performance of the season in Week 4 after being used more as a receiver in the first three games. In the Dolphins' first win of the season against the New York Jets on Monday, Achane carried for 99 yards on 20 carries and scored his first rushing touchdown of the campaign.

Let's find out here if Achane will play to get a chance to improve on his strong rushing effort from last time out ahead of the Dolphins' Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, which will be the team's first game without WR Tyreek Hill following a season-ending injury.

also-read-trending Trending

Will De'Von Achane play in Week 5 vs. the Carolina Panthers?

De'Von Achane is not dealing with any injuries, and is not listed on the Miami Dolphins' injury report for the week. Therefore, the running back will be available for Miami's Sunday afternoon game against the Carolina Panthers.

Achane missed time during the Dolphins' offseason drills due to a calf issue. He has since recovered from the soft tissue injury, and has played in every Miami game this season.

Achane leads the way for the Dolphins in rushes and yards after four games this season. In addition, he is tied for No. 1 in receiving touchdowns, No. 2 in catches and targets, and No. 3 in receiving yards. He will remain the Dolphins' top rusher in Week 5 when they face the Panthers.

In Tyreek Hill's absence, De'Von Achane could also see an increase in his involvement in the passing offense.

The third-year running back will also have an opportunity to put up impressive rushing numbers against a Panthers defense that has struggled against the run this season. Carolina has allowed 110 rushing yards per game to running backs and allowed three touchdowns to the position in four games in 2025.

While Achane will play, the Dolphins have ruled out cornerback Storm Duck (ankle) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (knee) for the Week 5 game.

How to watch the Dolphins vs. Panthers Week 5 game?

The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers will square off at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5 in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season. Both teams enter the match with 1-3 records and are looking to win to get closer to .500.

The Dolphins-Panthers will air on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET, but it will also be available for fans to stream on NFL+. The game's play-by-play commentator, Eric Collins, will be joined in the calling booth by Mark Schlereth, who will offer in-game commentary. Sideline commentary will be provided by Jen Hale.

Game info:

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: FOX

Announcers: Eric Collins (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), Jen Hale (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: NFL+

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

bell-icon Manage notifications