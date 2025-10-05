Is De'Von Achane playing today? Dolphins RB's status revealed for Week 5 game vs Panthers

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane had his finest rushing performance of the season in Week 4 after being used more as a receiver in the first three games. In the Dolphins' first win of the season against the New York Jets on Monday, Achane carried for 99 yards on 20 carries and scored his first rushing touchdown of the campaign.Let's find out here if Achane will play to get a chance to improve on his strong rushing effort from last time out ahead of the Dolphins' Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, which will be the team's first game without WR Tyreek Hill following a season-ending injury.Will De'Von Achane play in Week 5 vs. the Carolina Panthers?De'Von Achane is not dealing with any injuries, and is not listed on the Miami Dolphins' injury report for the week. Therefore, the running back will be available for Miami's Sunday afternoon game against the Carolina Panthers.Achane missed time during the Dolphins' offseason drills due to a calf issue. He has since recovered from the soft tissue injury, and has played in every Miami game this season.Achane leads the way for the Dolphins in rushes and yards after four games this season. In addition, he is tied for No. 1 in receiving touchdowns, No. 2 in catches and targets, and No. 3 in receiving yards. He will remain the Dolphins' top rusher in Week 5 when they face the Panthers.In Tyreek Hill's absence, De'Von Achane could also see an increase in his involvement in the passing offense.The third-year running back will also have an opportunity to put up impressive rushing numbers against a Panthers defense that has struggled against the run this season. Carolina has allowed 110 rushing yards per game to running backs and allowed three touchdowns to the position in four games in 2025.While Achane will play, the Dolphins have ruled out cornerback Storm Duck (ankle) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (knee) for the Week 5 game.How to watch the Dolphins vs. Panthers Week 5 game?The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers will square off at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5 in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season. Both teams enter the match with 1-3 records and are looking to win to get closer to .500.The Dolphins-Panthers will air on FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET, but it will also be available for fans to stream on NFL+. The game's play-by-play commentator, Eric Collins, will be joined in the calling booth by Mark Schlereth, who will offer in-game commentary. Sideline commentary will be provided by Jen Hale.Game info:Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1:00 p.m. ETLocation: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North CarolinaTV: FOXAnnouncers: Eric Collins (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), Jen Hale (sideline reporter)Live Streaming: NFL+