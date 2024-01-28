Is Deebo Samuel playing today? Latest update on 49ers WR for NFC Championship Game vs Lions

'Will Deebo Samuel play this week' was the question on every San Francisco 49ers fan's lips. The star wide receiver's injury was the major talking point heading into Championship Sunday.

Samuel suffered a shoulder injury in the Divisional Round last week against the Green Bay Packers.

Will Deebo Samuel play against the Detroit Lions?

While fans were sweating on his fitness for the Championship Game, Deebo Samuel has been cleared to play against Detroit.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan made the decision clear, telling reporters Samuel will be "good to go" later today at Levi's Stadium.

Deebo Samuel injury status: What happened to San Francisco 49ers WR?

Samuel's shoulder injury was a primary concern for the Niners, given how important he is to the grand scheme of things.

There was quite a bit of speculation that he had suffered the same injury that he picked up earlier in the year which forced a short injury layoff. There was some fear that Samuel's season would end after the left shoulder injury against the Packers.

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

While Samuel will suit up against Detroit with one eye on a trip to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, it is entirely within the realm of possibility that we could hear of Samuel undergoing surgery once the season is done.

What time do the 49ers play today?

The Niners will kick off in the second game on the Championship Sunday schedule. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET (3:30 PM PT).

Weather conditions for the NFC Championship Game are not expected to be nearly as harsh as the weather at Highmark Stadium last weekend. Game-time weather is expected to reach a high of 74.

How can I watch the Lions vs 49ers game tonight?

The NFC Championship Game will air on Fox. If you don't have cable, you can stream the game on SlingTV. You can also sign up for a fuboTV trial to catch the Niners game tonight.