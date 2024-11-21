Is Deebo Samuel playing this week? Exploring 49ers WR's status before Week 12 Packers clash

Deebo Samuel has been in the spotlight for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 12 clash against the Green Bay Packers. The wideout has not been at his best in recent weeks and fans want to know whether Samuel is dealing with any injury heading into Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Is 49ers WR Deebo Samuel playing this week vs. Packers?

NFL: San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Sameul (Image Source: IMAGN)

As things stand, Deebo Samuel is on course to play against the Packers on Sunday. The 49ers had a practice session on Wednesday and Samuel was not listed on the injury report.

San Francisco will host two more practice sessions on Thursday and Friday before traveling to Green Bay. Barring any late setback or injury in practice, Samuel should suit up for the Week 12 game.

On Wednesday's episode of the "Cleats & Convos" podcast, Samuel discussed the 49ers' struggles this season.

"This year, for sure," Samuel said via NBCBayArea.com. "Me, personally, I want to be my best self as much as possible. As a whole, as a group, losing games that we aren’t supposed to lose. We put our backs against the wall at times.

"You just look at, from top to bottom, one of the best rosters in the league, and it gets frustrating because we know what we’re capable of. We got to finish games. We got to be the Niners that everybody knows that we are," he added.

Samuel appears determined to turn things around for San Francisco, but he'll need to start by improving his own numbers first.

How has 49ers WR Deebo Samuel performed this season?

Samuel has not lived up to the hype that many expected from him and the 49ers this season. San Francisco is joint-last in the NFC West with a 5-5 record and last season's Super Bowl runner-up is in danger of missing out on the playoffs entirely.

Samuel has recorded 490 yards and caught a touchdown on 33 receptions this season. He has also added 79 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries across nine games.

While there is still time for Samuel to earn redemption, he will hope to return to his best against Green Bay on Sunday.

Here are the details for the 49ers vs. Packers Week 12 game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: NFL+

Venue: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

