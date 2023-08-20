Is Derek Carr playing tonight? NFL Preseason Week 2 update on Saints QB vs Chargers

Derek Carr has joined the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The former Las Vegas Raiders standout is the latest quarterback to suit up for them and is hoping to break their playoff drought and return the team to its former glory.

Is he playing in tonight's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, though? Some NFL teams hold out established starters and league veterans to protect their health during preseason.

Too many players have been lost for seasons or significant time due to preseason injuries, and the Saints would prefer not to lose their prized investment. However, all signs point to Carr suiting up tonight at 7 EST.

However, don't expect him to play all that much. Starters usually play a few series or a quarter at most before giving way to the backups who are trying to carve out roles for themselves.

Carr is a new addition who needs game reps to develop chemistry with his offense, but not so much so that it risks an injury. He'll play, but don't expect him to even have pads on by the time the halftime buzzer sounds.

Derek Carr's family struggling with change

Derek Carr spent the first portion of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders. This is his first time anywhere else since joining the league. His family is evidently having a tough time adjusting.

Derek Carr left the Raiders

Per Clutch Points, Carr's kids continue to shout for the Raiders even though their father isn't on the team:

“When we played the Chiefs this past Sunday, I got home, my kids had the Raider game on. I'm watching my guys, they are like cheering for Daniel when he's going up there to kick. My daughter, the other day, was running around on the Saints field and she said, ‘touchdown, Raiders!' I was like… ‘not anymore, not anymore.'"

Still, Carr has no ill feelings towards them. He admitted:

“Those are my friends. I have no hard feelings… I've got no hard feelings towards any of my guys. I want those guys to succeed because I know when you don't succeed it's tough… I don't want that for my friends.”

This will be his first test on a new team with the Saints.

