Is Derek Carr playing in Week 14? Latest on Saints QB for Panthers showdown

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was designated as a full participant in Friday's practice and is anticipated to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Carr should still start even though the most recent Saints injury report still lists him as questionable, given that he completed the five-step concussion protocol this week.

Carr stated at a press conference earlier this week:

"I don't really have any concerns. I checked things out this week by taking a few extra tests. Our doctors showed me the results in relation to things and claimed everything was perfect."

This season has been difficult for the Saints, and their QB1, Derek Carr, has not particularly impressed either. Carr has appeared in 12 games this season with a passer rating of 89.4, passing for 2,761 yards with 11 touchdowns to six interceptions. Additionally, New Orleans is currently on a three-game losing streak.

Derek Carr, who sprained his AC joint earlier this season, is also suffering from injuries to his right shoulder and ribs, but the Saints still intend to start him against the Panthers to improve their chances of winning.

What happened to Derek Carr?

Following a hard hit from Detroit Lions defensive end Bruce Irvin in the fourth quarter of New Orleans Saints' Week 13 contest, quarterback Derek Carr left the game. Irvin received a penalty for the hit on Carr, but the quarterback's injury kept him out of the remainder of the contest.

Quarterback Jameis Winston replaced Carr for the rest of the game, which the Saints ultimately lost 33-28.

Later on, it was revealed that Carr had sustained a concussion in Week 13, along with injuries to his shoulder and ribs. After that, the former Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller recorded a limited practice attendance on Wednesday. However, on Friday, he passed the concussion protocol and resumed practice in full.

In the NFL, head injuries are not generally taken lightly, so the Saints will be hoping that playing Carr immediately after his concussion doesn't have any long-term effects, considering that was his second concussion in quick succession this season.

Jameis Winston and Jake Haener are the Saints' backup quarterbacks in case Carr gets hurt. However, Carr is insistent on playing against the Panthers, who have only won one game this season, and the Saints plan to start him in Week 14.