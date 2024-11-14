Is Derek Carr playing today? Latest on Saints QB for Week 11 clash vs Browns

The New Orleans Saints will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. The focus has turned to the status of veteran quarterback Derek Carr. After missing three games due to an oblique injury, Carr returned to action last week. But he faced continued scrutiny following the loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Carr has been listed as a full participant in practice all week and is expected to start against the Browns on Sunday.

"Derek Carr is a really, really explosive quarterback," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday. "He can make all those throws. We've gone against him before and he's a talented player."

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Stefanski is no stranger to Derek Carr, having faced him in 2021 when the Browns lost to Carr's former team, the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the veteran coach must devise a plan to slow down Carr and the Saints' offense.

Derek Carr has support of dynamic playmaker per Browns linebacker

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

After a promising 2-0 start that saw the Saints average a league-high 45.5 points per game, the team has struggled to maintain that level of production. Derek Carr's absence, coupled with injuries to players like wide receiver Chris Olave, have contributed to inconsistency.

However, the Saints' offense still boasts a pair of dynamic playmakers in running back Alvin Kamara and the versatile Taysom Hill. Kamara's explosiveness and Hill's ability to line up all over the formation can present significant challenges for the Browns' defense, which has allowed the fourth-most explosive plays in the NFL this season.

"You have Kamara, who they're trying to get the ball to on every down, much deserved. I've gone against him plenty of times and he hasn't lost a step, he hasn't lost his quickness and their ability to get him explosive plays," Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks said on Wednesday.

The stakes are high for both teams, as the Saints seek to build on their narrow 20-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week. Meanwhile, the Browns aim to bounce back from their loss to the LA Chargers.

Derek Carr's ability to connect with his playmakers could be the key factor that swings the outcome of this intriguing matchup.

