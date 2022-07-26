Is Derek Carr truly worthy of being in the NFL Hall of Fame one day?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is seeing his name pop up in many NFL headlines this summer. This is thanks to his old friend and new teammate, Davante Adams.

Of course, there is the narrative of them teaming up after having success in college together a decade ago. But Adams is the one causing a stir. He recently said going from Aaron Rodgers to Carr is like going from one Hall of Famer to another. The comparison was perfect fodder for the NFL world. The receiver tried to clarify his comments recently.

There is a reason why Adams drew so much shock from his statement, even if he was supporting his friend and quarterback.

Carr entered the league in 2014 and has a record of 57-70 as a starter. He has made three Pro Bowls but has lost his only start in the postseason. That came last year against the Cincinnati Bengals. He set a career-high in yards last year with 4,804, and his career-high in touchdowns is 32, which he had in 2015.

As fans can see, there are not many major accomplishments to make him a Hall of Fame quarterback. Carr is still only 31 years old. He could have a long and successful second act with his new star receiver, along with new head coach Josh McDaniels. So it begs the question: Can he become a Hall of Famer?

The signal-caller has been waiting for help both at receiver and at head coach. He got both wishes granted this season. A talented second act, following a first act filled with moderate success, completely changes the narrative surrounding his career.

It is always possible for someone to carve out a new narrative for their career. One Super Bowl title is enough to put any quarterback on a pedestal in NFL history. Just like Adams and Rodgers were a dynamic duo, Carr and Adams can take that step together and tie each other's legacy together forever.

Davante Adams clarified his Derek Carr stance

Adams clarified, saying his friend may not have the MVPs or a Super Bowl ring like Rodgers right now. The goal in Las Vegas, however, is to achieve those things. Ultimately, he is just hyping up his quarterback.

But that is where Adams' clarification comes into play. Let's say he has, ideally, nine or 10 seasons left in the NFL. Even one Super Bowl victory boosts his credentials exponentially, especially if he is a key reason why the team gets the title. An All-Pro season also boosts his stock as well.

So no, he is not even close to being a future Hall of Famer at this point. But his story is far from over, and he now has one of the best receivers in football on his team. That should only help his legacy grow.

