Is Derrick Henry playing today? Ravens RB's status explored for preseason game vs Colts

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 07, 2025 17:20 GMT
AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty
Is Derrick Henry playing today? Ravens RB's status explored for preseason game vs Colts - Source: Getty

Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Baltimore Ravens members have Super Bowl hopes, and their journey to a potential championship starts Thursday night. They are scheduled to face the Indianapolis Colts in their first preseason game of the season.

While this game presents a chance for fans to watch their teams ahead of a new season, it's important to remember that teams typically don't prioritize preseason games. As expected, Jackson and Henry will not play in the Ravens' preseason opener against the Colts, according to Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Henry, who has actively taken part in Ravens practices, has no injury concerns. The Ravens are just trying to keep their key players safe from any potential injuries. As such, fans will need to wait till Week 2 of the preseason later this month before they can potentially see Henry in action.

Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali and D'Ernest Johnson will shoulder the running back responsibilities for Baltimore on Thursday in the absence of 31-year-old Henry.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Henry is entering his second year with the Ravens after spending the first eight years of his professional career with the Tennessee Titans. He rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season in Baltimore, helping the Ravens advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

The expectation going into the 2025 season is that Baltimore will be able to overcome its setback and make it to the Super Bowl. For that, they'll need Derrick Henry and other important players to remain healthy.

How to watch the Ravens' game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday

The Baltimore Ravens' preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday will give fans their first glimpse at rookies like Mike Green and Malaki Starks, as well as a bunch of second-year players like Devontez Walker.

Colts rookie Tyler Warren is also expected to play, but everyone's attention will be on Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones as they compete for the starting quarterback position.

The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Game details:

Date and Time: Thursday, Aug. 7, 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NFL Network

Live Streaming: NFL+, FuboTV

Broadcasters: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (color analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

