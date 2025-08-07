Is Derrick Henry playing today? Ravens RB's status explored for preseason game vs Colts

Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Baltimore Ravens members have Super Bowl hopes, and their journey to a potential championship starts Thursday night. They are scheduled to face the Indianapolis Colts in their first preseason game of the season.While this game presents a chance for fans to watch their teams ahead of a new season, it's important to remember that teams typically don't prioritize preseason games. As expected, Jackson and Henry will not play in the Ravens' preseason opener against the Colts, according to Ravens coach John Harbaugh.Henry, who has actively taken part in Ravens practices, has no injury concerns. The Ravens are just trying to keep their key players safe from any potential injuries. As such, fans will need to wait till Week 2 of the preseason later this month before they can potentially see Henry in action.Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali and D'Ernest Johnson will shoulder the running back responsibilities for Baltimore on Thursday in the absence of 31-year-old Henry.Henry is entering his second year with the Ravens after spending the first eight years of his professional career with the Tennessee Titans. He rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season in Baltimore, helping the Ravens advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.The expectation going into the 2025 season is that Baltimore will be able to overcome its setback and make it to the Super Bowl. For that, they'll need Derrick Henry and other important players to remain healthy.How to watch the Ravens' game against the Indianapolis Colts on ThursdayThe Baltimore Ravens' preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday will give fans their first glimpse at rookies like Mike Green and Malaki Starks, as well as a bunch of second-year players like Devontez Walker.Colts rookie Tyler Warren is also expected to play, but everyone's attention will be on Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones as they compete for the starting quarterback position.The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.Game details:Date and Time: Thursday, Aug. 7, 7:00 p.m. ETLocation: M&amp;T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MarylandTV: NFL NetworkLive Streaming: NFL+, FuboTVBroadcasters: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (color analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)