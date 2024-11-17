Is Derrick Henry playing today? Ravens RB's status revealed for Week 11 showdown vs. Steelers

On Sunday, the 7-3 Baltimore Ravens will travel to Acrisure Stadium to battle the 7-2 Pittsburgh Steelers, in what the visitors will view as a must-win game.

The Ravens can take the top spot in the AFC North standings if they leave Pittsburgh with a win. But a defeat will see them fall two games behind the Steelers, who will also hold the tiebreaker.

Victory is imperative for Baltimore and they'll rely on their exceptional ground game, led by veteran running back Derrick Henry. The Ravens will rely heavily on him against the sixth-best rush defense in the NFL this season and he'll be up for the task.

Derrick Henry injury update: Will Ravens RB play in Week 11?

This late in the season, it'd be natural for a 30-year-old running back to start feeling the effects of the wear and tear that a lengthy season would have on his body.

However, Henry has a clean bill of health and his name hasn't even been listed on the Ravens' injury report, suggesting he'll be fit and ready to take on the Steelers' exceptional rush defense.

How has Ravens RB Derrick Henry performed this season?

Derrick Henry has rolled back the years this season. The veteran has had five games with over 100 rushing yards this season and leads the league in rushing touchdowns with 12. He's second behind Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley on the list of players with the most rushing yards. The 27-year-old leads the race by 17 yards.

However, Philadelphia played on Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, meaning Henry will likely end Week 11 as the league leader in rushing yards. His addition has added a new dimension to the Ravens' offense.

His hard-nosed and physically unforgiving running style perfectly complements quarterback Lamar Jackson's ability to be tricky and elusive with the ball in his hands. Together, they've combined for 1,658 rushing yards, which is more than every team in the league bar the Ravens, obviously, and the Eagles, who have 1,813.

Through 10 games, the Steelers' defense has held their own against every rushing unit in the league. However, they haven't faced one as potent as the Ravens, and the duel between Henry and Jackson, and Pittsburgh's pass defense will likely decide the outcome of the contest.

