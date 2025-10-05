  • home icon
  Is Derrick Henry playing today? Ravens RB's status revealed for Week 5 game vs. Texans

Is Derrick Henry playing today? Ravens RB's status revealed for Week 5 game vs. Texans

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 05, 2025 13:41 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Is Derrick Henry playing today? Ravens RB's status revealed for Week 5 game vs. Texans (Credits: Getty)

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens haven't started the 2025 season the way they had hoped. Four games, the Ravens have managed to win just once..

To make it worse, Baltimore's offensive and defensive injury lists are getting longer ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Houston Texans on Sunday.

With quarterback Lamar Jackson expected to miss a week or two due to a hamstring injury, the Ravens will likely make some offensive adjustments. The Week 5 game against the Texans would be an excellent opportunity for the team to give Henry more first and second downs.

Will Derrick Henry play in Week 5 vs. the Houston Texans?

Derrick Henry is not dealing with any injury issues and is expected to start for the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 5 game against the Houston Texans.

Henry, who amassed 169 yards and two touchdowns on 18 rushes in the season opener, a 41-40 defeat to the Buffalo Bills, has not been as involved as he'd have liked in the last three games for Baltimore. In the last three games, he has only managed 115 yards and one touchdown on 31 carries, including an eight-rush effort against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

Lamar Jackson's absence this week means the Ravens will likely rely more on Henry than they have in the previous three weeks. After all, the former Alabama running back is only one season removed from a 2024 season that saw him record 1,921 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 325 carries.

Handing the ball to Henry more against Houston would also help backup quarterback Cooper Rush, as he will need a robust ground game to support the offense in the next couple of games with Jackson out.

Jackson won't be the only Pro Bowl player missing from the Ravens' offense this week; fullback Patrick Ricard will also be sidelined due to a calf ailment.

Additionally, the Ravens will be without two Pro Bowl players on defense: linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf). Starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is also out due to his own hamstring issues.

Linebacker Odafe Oweh (eye), receiver Devontez Walker (oblique), safety Kyle Hamilton (groin) and left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) are all listed as questionable to play on Sunday in Baltimore's final injury report.

How to watch the Ravens vs. Texans Week 5 game?

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, will host the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans on Sunday for a Week 5 matchup. The game is set to start at 1:00 pm.

The game will be broadcast on CBS, with play-by-play commentator Ian Eagle, color analyst J.J. Watt and sideline reporter Evan Washburn providing commentary.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 5, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

TV: CBS

Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, Evan Washburn

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

