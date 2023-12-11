Is Derrick Henry playing tonight? Latest on Titans RB for Week 14 MNF vs. Dolphins

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry is having a typically impressive season in 2023. The Alabama Crimson Tide alum has a stat line of 197 carries for 841 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns in 12 games.

Derrick Henry will play against the Miami Dolphins tonight, as the powerful running back has shaken off injury concerns. Henry was limited at practice Thursday for rest purposes but fully participated in Friday's and Saturday's training sessions.

What happened to Derrick Henry?

In the Titans' Week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Derrick Henry exited early to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return to action. Due to this incident, it was generally assumed that Henry would be added to the concussion protocol and, hence, could miss a game or two.

However, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel poured cold water on the speculations, with the former Coach of the Year stating that Henry was never in the protocol. Henry himself confirmed this on Monday, saying that he was never diagnosed with a concussion. Henry added that while he was frustrated that he could not return to the game, he understands the league's concern about his health.

Derrick Henry will start his side's Monday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins. Will Levis and company need Henry to be at his best, as the Titans typically operate a rush-heavy offense.

What time and channel is the Dolphins-Titans game on tonight?

The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans face off in a potential Monday Night Football thriller at the Hard Rock Stadium. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and be broadcast on ESPN2.

Both teams enter the game with a majority of starters available, with the Dolphins starting the day as significant favorites. The Dolphins are fresh off a blowout win over the Washington Commanders in Week 13, while the Titans are coming off a heartbreaking close loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

If the Titans want any hope of a positive result, they'll need to stop what is arguably the fastest offense in the NFL. The Dolphins have the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane, and Raheem Mostert on the show. As for the Titans, their game revolves around the brute force of Derrick Henry and the silky route running of DeAndre Hopkins. This game has the potential to be a phenomenal one.

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: ESPN2

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET