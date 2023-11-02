Is Derrick Henry playing tonight? Latest update on Titans RB's ankle issue and availability vs. Steelers

Tennessee Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry remains one of the most feared rushers in the NFL. Don't let the trade rumors fool you; the perennial Pro Bowler remains the main driving force on the Titans' offense.

Hence, it certainly worried Titans fans when a report came out earlier in the week that Henry was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate due to an ankle injury. Let's will examine Derrick Henry's injury status ahead of the Week 9 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Derrick Henry injury: Will Titans RB play in Week 9 vs. Steelers?

Yes, Derrick Henry will play against the Steelers in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. The superstar running back was dealing with an ankle issue at the beginning of the week, according to reports.

However, ahead of his team's crunch matchup against Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers, Henry is set to start. He doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Steelers.

According to ESPN, the elite RB was listed as a limited participant Monday and Tuesday and was eventually deemed a full practice participant Wednesday and has been cleared to face the Steelers.

We expect rookie quarterback Will Levis to hand off the ball a couple of times to Henry as the Titans look to improve their 3-4 start to the season.

What time and channel is Titans vs. Steelers on tonight? TV Schedule, live stream details, and more

The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers face off in a crunch Thursday Night Football game in the 2023 NFL season. The teams come into the game with contrasting fortunes.

The Tennessee Titans are fresh off a close 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Titans' offense balled out in the game and was led by rookie quarterback Will Levis, who had an impressive four passing touchdowns in his debut game. DeAndre Hopkins also added 128 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Derrick Henry rushed for a stunning 101 yards on the ground.

On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost their most recent game 20-10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neither the offense nor the defense ever got going in the game, and Mike Tomlin will be looking for a response in tonight's meeting with the Titans.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023