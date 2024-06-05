Is Deshaun Watson among the worst QBs in the league? NFL analyst name drops 5 starters in the trenches

Deshaun Watson has had a challenging start to his life in Cleveland. The former Pro Bowler has dealt with many issues, and there have been calls for the Cleveland Browns to consider other players for his position.

Craig Carton, NFL analyst and the host of "The Carton Show," released a list of the five worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Here's the list:

Bryce Young Daniel Jones Gardner Minshew Deshaun Watson Geno Smith

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The list comprises the starting quarterbacks of the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The worst starters in the trenches ft. Deshaun Watson and more?

Bryce Young is entering his second year as the franchise quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. He has a pivotal season ahead after a difficult rookie season that saw his side finish with the worst record in the NFL.

Daniel Jones is entering his second season with the Giants after signing a blockbuster contract extension. He'll be tasked with taking the Giants back to the playoffs despite the departure of his favorite weapon, Saquon Barkley. Barkley joined the Philadelphia Eagles this off-season.

Gardner Minshew joined the Las Vegas Raiders this off-season and will be tasked with guiding the team to the playoffs. Many view Minshew as a stopgap quarterback, as the Raiders are expected to target a quarterback in next year's draft.

Deshaun Watson has much to prove in 2024, as his reputation as a starter has taken a serious hit over the years. Watson hasn't played at an elite level since 2020, while he was still with the Houston Texans. Some analysts believe the Browns are winning despite him rather than because of him.

Geno Smith might be the most surprising inclusion on the list. The Seattle Seahawks shot caller is fresh off back-to-back Pro Bowl selections and looks poised to lead the Seattle Seahawks for the foreseeable future. Smith might not be the most popular starting quarterback, but he's undoubtedly one of the more consistent quarterbacks in the league.

Expand Tweet

What to expect from Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns in 2024

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns will aim for another postseason run in 2024. They'll aim to go at least one better than in 2023 when they were dumped out of the playoffs by the red-hot Houston Texans in the wildcard round.

Watson would want to rediscover his pre-Cleveland form and lead the franchise to a deep postseason run in the stacked American Football Conference. Judging by his movements in the preseason, the Clemson product looks poised for a comeback year.