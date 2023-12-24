Is Deshaun Watson hurt? Exploring Browns’ $230,000,000 QB’s situation

The Cleveland Browns are not playing Deshaun Watson in recent weeks. Joe Flacco has taken over after signing as a free agent, and he has done a fantastic job keeping the offense afloat. The Browns are now 10-5 and almost certain to grab a playoff spot as a wild card.

But Flacco wasn't supposed to be playing for the Browns. Not after Cleveland gave Deshaun Watson a massive five-year, $230 million contract which is fully guaranteed. So what's going on with their star quarterback?

Deshaun Watson: shoulder injury, out for the season since Week 11:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watson underwent a season-ending surgery for a broken bone on his throwing shoulder.

An MRI revealed a displaced fracture to his glenoid, which he talked to doctors trying to still play in 2023. However, the medical staff didn't want to take any risks, especially because a much more serious injury could've happened if Watson remained on the field.

The Cleveland Browns will have to wait until 2024 to see their star quarterback playing again.

Could the Browns get rid of Deshaun Watson?

Make no mistake: the Cleveland Browns absolutely fumbled the bag when they gave him a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 contract. He was coming from a full season away from the field, and there was the probability of a looming suspension that would take him away from the game even further.

To sign him for such a deal, they had to get creative with the salary cap. His cap hit for the 2022 season was below $10 million, which is obviously a low number - but at the same time, he's due to count $64 million against the salary cap from 2024 to 2026, which will be the highest cap hit for any player in the history of the league in a given year.

One possible avenue would be to restructure Deshaun Watson's contract and add void years to spread his signing bonus for more years, allowing the team to explore different trade avenues with the cap hit for upcoming years less high. This is a risky strategy, though - the New Orleans Saints are cap-strapped for a long time for abusing this cap maneuver.