Is Deshaun Watson playing tonight? Browns QB's status ahead of preseason game vs Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns raised a few eyebrows earlier this week. They said that they plan to start Deshaun Watson in their first pre-season game of the season. Deshaun Watson is still waiting to hear the verdict from the NFL's decision to challenge his six-week suspension.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk If Peter Harvey will be suspending Deshaun Watson for a full year, today would be the day for Harvey to issue a decision. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckKU If Peter Harvey will be suspending Deshaun Watson for a full year, today would be the day for Harvey to issue a decision. wp.me/pbBqYq-ckKU

Barring any late intervention from Peter C. Harvey in the next few hours, Deshaun Watson will start for the Browns. NFL insider Ian Rapoport has confirmed that the former Clemson star will take to the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rapoport said:

"Well, the plan is for Deshaun Watson to start this game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, for the Cleveland Browns. And you know, on the one hand, it's not a big deal. Starting quarterback starts preseason game, not really a huge headline. But, the reason this is a thing is because of-course there is still the wait now that continues for his suspension."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLTotalAccess last night: Barring a change via a ruling today, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will start a football game today. From @NFLTotalAccess last night: Barring a change via a ruling today, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will start a football game today. https://t.co/nzYBqjgV5u

When Deshaun Watson steps onto the field tonight, it will be the first time he has seen game action in over nineteen months. January 3rd 2021, was the last time he appeared in an NFL game, when the Houston Texans took on the Tennessee Titans. The Titans won the 41-38 shootout that night.

The new Browns quarterback will be hoping for a similar personal performance when he takes on the Jaguars. Watson went 28 of 39 for 365 yards in his last outing, throwing for three touchdowns and one interception.

Will Deshaun Watson's suspension be extended?

The Cleveland Browns 2022 preseason Training Camp

The Browns have not indicated how long they intend to keep him on the field tonight. However, as their new franchise quarterback has not seen action in over 550 days, he may well want a quarter or two to shake off the rust.

It's almost certain that the NFL will extend Watson's suspension. It would be a major surprise if Peter C. Harvey doesn't hand down the year-long ban that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has requested.

Cleveland Browns fans will surely be tuning in to see their new hero in action. However, it will not be lost on them that this may be the first and last time they see Watson on the field this season.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars got their preseason under way a week early, thanks to their participation in the Hall of Fame game. New head coach Doug Peterson sat most of his starters against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he has indicated that Trevor Lawrence and company will get a runout against the Browns.

PFF @PFF

No. 1 pick Travon Walker with his 1st sack in the NFL No. 1 pick Travon Walker with his 1st sack in the NFL 🙌 https://t.co/extaCNBXhB

One of the highlights for Jacksonville last week was the performance of the first-overall pick from the 2021 Draft, Travon Walker. Walker, who has been switched to outside linebacker, recorded a sack and was a constant menace in the backfield. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be hoping to see further progression from their talented young rookie tonight, which may cause a few headaches for DW4.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit NFL Total Access and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell