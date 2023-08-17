Is Deshaun Watson playing today? Week 2 NFL preseason update on Browns QB

Deshaun Watson played his first game of the NFL preseason against the Washington Commanders on Friday. The quarterback had a brief stint on the field, throwing for 12 yards and completing all three of his passes.

The Commanders came away with a narrow 17-15 win in Week 1, but NFL fans were left concerned as to why Watson played just a few minutes in the game. Some even feared that he might have sustained an injury during the contest.

However, Watson is fit and available, but he will not feature in the Browns' Week 2 preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 17.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Earlier this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media and announced that none of his established starters, including Watson, will play in the matchup. Even Cleveland's backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs will not get any game time on Thursday.

According to Stefanski, Cleveland will start with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson as its signal caller in the first half and Kellen Mond in the second.

Here's a look at the match details for the Browns vs Eagles Week 2 preseason game:

Game Time: Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV/Radio: NBC, SportsRadio 94WIP

Deshaun Watson's stats in the 2022 NFL season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson had an underwhelming 2022 season with the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback was suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy. He eventually made his debut for Cleveland in December, in an outing against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Watson finished the regular season with a mere 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns on 99 passes. He also added 175 rushing yards on 35 carries with one touchdown across six games.

However, Watson will be hoping to improve on his stats in the upcoming NFL season in a bid to attain glory with Cleveland.