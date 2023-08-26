Is Deshaun Watson playing today? Week 3 NFL preseason update on QB for Browns vs Chiefs 

The Cleveland Browns will travel today to play their last preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Deshaun Watson will have one more opportunity to gel before the 2023 NFL season.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that he will play his key players today. Watson will start, just like he did against the Washington Commanders, and he will participate in a few snaps.

Watson will compete against the Chiefs after enjoying two shared sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Watson expressed his gratitude for the chance to compete against two teams who participated in the Super Bowl in February. He highlighted that the offense has been improving after facing off against elite defensive schemes.

In the Browns' first three exhibition games, Watson only played once. He started the game against the Commanders and racked up 67 yards in 12 plays.

Nick Chubb will likely not play against Kansas City, and Watson may also be without Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Browns: TV schedule, streaming options and more to catch Deshaun Watson in action

Here are some details about the matchup and how to watch it.

Date and Time : Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location : Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City TV Channel : NBC (KSHB-TV in local markets)

: NBC (KSHB-TV in local markets) Live Stream: FuboTV, NFL Network, YouTube TV, etc.

Local ABC partner WEWS News 5 Cleveland will broadcast the game locally. NFL Network will broadcast the game nationally.

For those who have purchased a preseason bundle subscription, the game can be streamed online at NFL.com. FuboTV, which even offers a free trial, is a fantastic alternative for watching the game online.

