Is DeVonta Smith playing tonight? Update on Eagles WR's availability for MNF Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

DeVonta Smith has had an impressive start to the 2023 NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles wideout has racked up 178 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions across two games.

However, Smith popped up on the Eagles' injury report this week with a hamstring/ thigh issue. Since then, fans have been curious about whether Smith will play in Philadelphia's Week 3 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Sept. 25.

Fortunately for the Eagles, Smith has recovered and he is listed as active on their roster ahead of the Buccaneers matchup. Barring any late injury or setback, the wideout is expected to start in Week 3.

What happened to DeVonta Smith?

As per reports, DeVonta Smith was dealing with injuries to his hamstring and thigh following the Eagles' 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. He was a limited participant in the team practice sessions on Thursday and Friday.

However, Smith was upgraded to a full workout on Saturday and was cleared off Philadelphia's final injury report. He is ready to take the field in the MNF contest against Tampa Bay in Week 3.

The Eagles will be relieved to have DeVonta Smith available for such an important game. The wideout has turned into one of quarterback Jalen Hurts' favorite targets in recent years.

How to watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers? TV schedule and live stream details

The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will be telecast live on ABC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 25.

Fans without access to cable can stream the game live on NFL+ and Fubo TV.

Game: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Date: Monday, Sept. 25

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: NFL+ and Fubo TV

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will suffer their first defeat of the season when they clash in Week 3.