  Is Dillon Gabriel playing today? Browns QB's status explored for preseason game vs Eagles

Is Dillon Gabriel playing today? Browns QB's status explored for preseason game vs Eagles

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 16, 2025 13:58 GMT
Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty
Is Dillon Gabriel playing today? Browns QB's status explored for preseason game vs Eagles

The Cleveland Browns selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round of this year's draft. Gabriel thrived in the 2024 college football season as the starting quarterback of the Oregon Ducks.

Gabriel missed the team's first preseason game of the year due to a hamstring injury. So, let's see whether the highly rated rookie quarterback is playing in Saturday's preseason game against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Is Dillon Gabriel playing today?

Dillon Gabriel is leaning towards playing in the game against the Eagles. According to Yahoo Sports, the Browns are optimistic that the Oregon Ducks product will start in today's game.

The report states that while the Browns will evaluate Gabriel this morning, they are optimistic that he'll be the starter against the Nick Sirianni-coached Eagles. Gabriel suffered a hamstring strain on August 2, but returned to full participation in practice this week.

Meanwhile, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders are set to miss the game. Pickett is dealing with a hamstring issue, Sanders has an oblique injury and Flacco isn't going to feature in any preseason games as he gears up for his 18th season.

Dillon Gabriel listed as QB3 on Browns depth chart

According to ESPN, Dillon Gabriel is listed as the third-string quarterback on the Browns' depth chart. The former Oregon standout is behind Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, but he's in front of Shedeur Sanders. The injured Deshaun Watson isn't on the depth chart alongside new addition Tyler Huntley.

The Browns have one of the most crowded quarterback rooms in the NFL, and it's anyone's guess who'll start in Week 1 of the regular season. However, it's looking increasingly plausible that either Flacco or Pickett will get the nod.

Gabriel will likely get his chance to stake his claim in today's game against the Eagles. The absence of Sanders means that Gabriel could play the majority of the snaps alongside Huntley.

The Browns will look to pick up from where they left off in their first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. However, the Eagles will pose a bigger test considering their strength in depth. It'll be interesting to see how Kevin Stefanski motivates his squad against the Super Bowl LIX champions.

Edited by Krutik Jain
