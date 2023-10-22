Is DK Metcalf playing today vs. Cardinals? Seahawks WR's status explored

DK Metcalf has been extremely durable and consistently reliable during his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. Since joining the team in 2019, he has appeared in all 71 possible games entering Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. He has never missed a game due to injury, but that impressive streak appears to be in jeopardy this week.

Metcalf is officially listed as questionable ahead of his Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with hip and rib injuries. While he has always played whenever being listed as questionable, including in the past two weeks, he is reportedly in serious danger of being unavailable for this game.

DK Metcalf injury update

DK Metcalf has been listed as questionable with a rib injury for each of the Seattle Seahawks' past two games, but was able to play in both of them. In Week 7, a new hip injury was added alongside the same rib injury, further complicating his potential availability.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, via his personal X account:

"This time there are more concerns about his availability than there were the past two weeks, per source. A decision about whether he can play vs. the Cardinals is likely to be determined in pre-game warmups."

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET when the Seahawks host the Cardinals, so an official decision on his availability can be expected shortly before then. He is reportedly a true game-time decision, putting him in danger of possibly missing his first game ever.

What happened to DK Metcalf?

Metcalf suffered a rib injury during a Week 2 victory against the Detroit Lions. While he has officially been listed as questionable in all of the Seahawks' games since then, he has ultimately been able to play through it.

What complicates his Week 7 availability is a hip injury that he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. If he was listed as questionable with just the same rib issue, he would likely be expected to play through it again. The new hip ailment caused him to miss two practices this week before being a limited participant on Friday, making his availability uncertain.

Who will replace DK Metcalf if he is out in Week 7?

If Metcalf is unable to play in Week 7, rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is likely to be the main beneficiary. He has been serving as the WR3 for the Seahawks this year, but he could receive more targets in a potentially expanded role alongside Tyler Lockett at the top of the depth chart. Jake Bobo would also likely get more playing time if Metcalf is unavailable as the third player in three-receiver sets.