Is DK Metcalf playing this week? Seahawks WR's status revealed for Week 11 clash

DK Metcalf is one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL. Standing 6'4" and weighing 235 lbs., he is capable of plays that defy expectations.

The first indications of his potential occurred in the 2019 postseason. In two games, he exploded for 219 yards and a touchdown on just 11 catches.

But that would be nothing compared to the 2020 season, when he set the Seattle Seahawks' franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season - 1,303.

However, the Seahawks have been sorely missing his services, losing both games he did not play because of a knee injury. But as they emerge from their bye week to visit the San Francisco 49ers, there is good news.

DK Metcalf's Week 11 injury status

On Friday, DK Metcalf was announced to have been removed from the injury list, clearing him for play this week:

On Wednesday, in his return to practice from injury, he shared his insights on the two-game absence:

"Can't play and know that there's better options when I'm not 100 percent. We have great receivers, great playmakers all around the offense, so if I didn't play, I knew it was somebody else's turn to step up and make plays."

According to him, sitting out while healing his MCL was "just hard." Still, he felt happy being able to continue contributing as a "coach" of sorts to the team's other wideouts, particularly singling out Cody White and Jaxon Smith-Njigba:

"(White) makes those plays at practice all the time. So just to see it come to life on game day, I know it was really special for him.

"Jaxon's a great receiver, but like I said, it was just a matter of time before he really got his opportunity to shine and I'm glad he did it in the fashion that he did."

Other players besides DK Metcalf who will return in Week 11 at 49ers

Besides Metcalf, these players have also been cleared for action:

OT Abraham Lucas (knee)

DE Leonard Williams (foot)

LB Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder)

LB Boye Mafe (knee)

S Coby Bryant (illness)

Tight ends Noah Fant (groin) and Brady Russell (foot) have been ruled out of the game. Meanwhile, head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed that erstwhile-starting center Connor Williams had decided to retire after just nine games because of "personal reasons."

