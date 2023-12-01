Is DK Metcalf related to Eric Metcalf? Seahawks WR’s family explored

Yes, Seattle Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf is related to Cleveland Browns icon Eric Metcalf.

DK Metcalf comes from a rich football heritage, as his father, Terrence Metcalf, was an offensive lineman for the Chicago Bears and two other NFL franchises. Eric Metcalf is Terrence's cousin, and they both played in the NFL during the 90s and early 2000s.

DK Metcalf's NFL Career Timeline

The Seattle Seahawks drafted DK Metcalf in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. This came after Metcalf had a fruitful college football career at Ole Miss and balled out during the 2019 NFL Combine.

Metcalf had a solid rookie season, settling in seamlessly alongside Tyler Lockett as the team's WR2. The Ole Miss product racked up a stat line of 58 receptions, 900 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season. He helped the franchise to the postseason and played in a career-high two playoff games.

Most sophomore NFL players experience a second-year slump, but apparently, DK Metcalf wasn't your typical sophomore player. The Seattle Seahawks pass catcher was immense in the 2020 NFL season, putting up a stat line of 1,303 receiving yards (a franchise record) and 10 touchdowns off 83 receptions. His performances earned him a spot in the 2020 second-team All-Pro selection, as well as a Pro Bowl nod.

Since then, Metcalf has been a model of consistency. The chiseled pass catcher hardly misses games, and was a favorite for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and later Geno Smith. Metcalf has posted consecutive 960+ receiving yards seasons and is well on his way to attaining the feat in 2023.

Eric Metcalf's NFL Legacy

On the other hand, Eric Metcalf was primarily a return specialist, even though he played as running back and wide receiver in his 12-year NFL career.

Eric Metcalf had an awesome NFL career that spanned three decades. He started his career in the late 1980s and ended it in the early 2000s. Metcalf played for numerous postseason regulars, such as the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers.

He was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Chargers and the Browns as a return specialist. He also earned two first-team All-Pro nods in his distinguished career, and was the 1990 NFL kickoff return yards leader. He ended his career with a stat line of 541 receptions, 5,572 receiving yards, 2,392 rushing yards, 9,266 return yards and 55 total touchdowns.