That "Legion of Boom" defense had some real, game-changing players on it. Perhaps the most consistent defender on the team was safety Earl Thomas. The former Texas Longhorn spent nine of his 10 career seasons in the Emerald City. He was one of the most consistent defenders, especially at safety, in the entire league with the Seahawks.

The question is whether or not his stats, along with his trophy case, are strong enough to vault him into the Hall of Fame. It is certainly a great question to ponder. Let's dive into the quality, decade-long career of the legendary No. 29.

Earl Thomas: One of the most complete players in the league

Earl Thomas was one of the more dangerous defenders at his position in the NFL. It is because he was the most complete. According to Pro Football Reference, Thomas had seven career seasons when he recorded at least 60 tackles and multiple interceptions or fumbles (combined). His 71 career passes defensed ranks better than Hall of Famers John Lynh and Rod Woodson.

The Texas native had over 700 career tackles, 30 career interceptions, and over 10 forced fumbles. He played all over the field in both Seattle and during his final season in Baltimore.

Earl Thomas: His greatness was witnessed

Whether it was fans, the media or the NFL fraternity, Earl Thomas's play was witnessed by a host of people. He was voted to the Pro Bowl seven times in his career, including five consecutive times from 2011 to 2015 in Seattle. He was also voted an All-Pro five times, including four consecutive times from 2011-2014. In a seven-year stretch (2011-2017), Thomas was either voted to be an All-Pro or a Pro-Bowler.

Most notably, Thomas is also a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team. It is the crowing jewel in terms of a singular player's impact on the field. Being a part of an all-time fraternity with the best players of the decade certainly speaks volumes. Fellow Seahawks teammates Marshawn Lynch, Bobby Wagner, and Richard Sherman were also voted onto the team, along with head coach Pete Carroll.

Undoubtedly, the best moment of Thomas' career was when the Seahawks were crowned Super Bowl champions (XLVIII). Thomas was an All-Pro, a Pro-Bowler, an All-Decade defender, and a Super Bowl winner. When a player has that kind of career after playing at least a decade, how could they not be a Hall of Famer? Earl Thomas belongs in Canton, Ohio forever. That much has to be true for sure.

