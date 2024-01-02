Is there Fantasy Football in Week 18? Details on last week of season for different leagues

Several NFL fantasy football leagues end in Week 17 as players prepare to enjoy an unpredictable postseason. However, some fantasy football leagues remain active through Week 18, thus making things interesting in the final stretch of regular-season action. Major leagues such as ESPN and Yahoo will end following the completion of Week 18.

Week 18 is an interesting period. NFL teams tend to rest their best players (especially if they've qualified for the postseason), and the waiver wire is entirely picked over outside those scenarios. This article will give you tips on staying productive in Week 18 and possibly avoid losing your established position due to a disappointing final week of the regular season.

Four smart additions for Week 18 fantasy football

Most postseason-bound teams will elect to rest their starters to keep them fresh for the playoffs. These players will be displayed in Week 18, as they have everything to play for.

We will highlight one player per offensive position in our list. They represent value additions for Week 18:

1. Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears, Running Back

Khalil Herbert has stepped up in the absence of incumbent starting running back D'Onta Foreman. The dynamic rusher has produced at least 19 fantasy points in two consecutive fixtures.

Herbert is a solid flex option against the playoff-hunting Green Bay Packers. He'll be part of a Chicago Bears team that wouldn't love anything more than derailing Green Bay's playoff dreams.

2. Tyrod Taylor, New York Giants, Quarterback

New York Giants veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor could represent a sneaky value pick to close out this year's fantasy football. The one-time Pro Bowler finished Week 17 with 18.7 fantasy points.

Next, Taylor is up against an Eagles defense in Week 18 that gives quarterbacks the most fantasy points per game. Furthermore, with the Eagles already qualifying for the postseason, they'll rest some of their defensive stars. This might play into the hands of a seasoned vet like Taylor, who threw for 319 yards and a touchdown in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams.

3. Demarcus Robinson, Los Angeles Rams, Wide receiver

The Los Angeles Rams have two of the NFL's most productive wide receiver duos, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. However, with the Rams having secured postseason football, their WR1 and WR2 will likely be rested.

That allows Demarcus Robinson to get a bigger role on offense in Week 18. Robinson has recorded five straight games of scoring at least 13 fantasy football points. His consistency is admirable, and there's no reason he wouldn't have a field day against a 49ers' defense that gives up the 14th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

4. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints, Tight end

Juwan Johnson was in inspired form against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17. The veteran pass catcher had 12 targets and 23 fantasy points, both season highs. Johnson's performance has helped take the NFC South title race to the last week of the season.

However, that shouldn't surprise vigilant fans, as over the past three games, Johnson has scored 10 or more fantasy football points, including two games with 15 or more points. The Saints play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18, and the Falcons defense has given up the fifth-most receiving yards and sixth-most receptions per game to tight ends this season.

