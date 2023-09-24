Is Garrett Wilson playing today vs Patriots? Jets WR's status explored

Garrett Wilson is a vital part of the New York Jets offense and even more so in the team's passing game. The second-year wide receiver is having a solid start to this season, with seven catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson and the Jets host New England in an AFC East matchup this week. Having him on the field is a key to victory versus that stout Bill Belichick defense.

The question for Jets fans is whether will they see No. 17 in the team's huddle this afternoon.

Will Garrett Wilson play against the Patriots?

New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson

The question is will last season's Offensive Rookie of the Year be on the field against the Patriots in Week 3? The wideout was not on the team's injury report ahead of the game and should be a full-go this afternoon.

Back in July, he was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain. He returned to practice on August 9. Last season, the former Ohio State star Wilson left the Jets Week 3 game versus the Bengals for a short time.

His quick exit came after taking a hit from safety Jessie Bates, suffering a chest rib bruise.

Garrett Wilson and his rookie season was one for the record books

New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson

His aforementioned injury didn't stop Wilson from having one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory for a wideout.

He had 83 receptions on 147 targets for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. It was the most yards and receptions for a Jets rookie receiver in franchise history. The 147 targets were tied for the sixth-most that season and the most amongst rookie receivers.

His sophomore season had high hopes with the Jets trading for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Yet, those hopes took a hit when Rodgers was knocked out of the Jets' season opener against the Bills.

Rodgers is out for the rest of the 2023 season with a torn Achilles. Zach Wilson, who started nine games in Wilson's rookie season, is back as the starter.

Needless to say, a healthy Garrett Wilson for New York is key for them not just in Week 3 but moving forward. We'll see how the young wideout fares against a good Patriots defense and a new/old quarterback under center.

