Is Geno Smith playing today? Latest on Seahawks QB’s status for Week 17 vs Steelers

Geno Smith, the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, is among many NFL players dealing with nagging injuries at this point in the season.

The 33-year-old quarterback missed two consecutive games before playing in Week 16's 20-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Smith missed Weeks 15 and 16's matchups against the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles due to groin injuries, but last week, he led the Titans to victory with his fourth game-winning drive of the 2023 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

That Smith is still struggling with persistent health issues shouldn't come as a huge surprise.

Nonetheless, Smith was able to fully participate in Seahawks practice earlier in the week, getting no injury designations, raising hopes that he will start today at home against the Steelers.

To finish the season, Seattle has two games considered must-wins — the occasionally lively Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 after playing the Steelers today. Although the Seahawks are arguably the favorites to win both matchups, anything can happen in the NFL.

If the Hawks want to finish strong and make the postseason, they will need their starting quarterback to be 100% to help this attack.

Expand Tweet

Geno Smith's status update: Will the quarterback play against the Steelers?

QB Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks met with the media on Thursday to talk about how he feels following his injury recovery and comeback against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 and to get ready for Week 17's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The West Virginia alum acknowledged that he is still recovering from triceps and groin issues, but he should be able to play for the Seahawks today.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Smith is not expected to miss any time against the Steelers, barring any other injury setbacks, because there was no indication of an injury for him on the Seahawks' injury reports this week.

The Seattle Seahawks, who are now 8-7, will return to the postseason if they win their next two contests. Considering their importance, Geno Smith will want to take all the necessary steps to be available for these games.