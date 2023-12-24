Is Geno Smith playing today vs. Titans? Seahawks QB's status for Week 16 explored

Geno Smith has been banged up for a while now. He has missed some games recently and was on the injury report this week heading into what amounts to a huge game for the Seattle Seahawks. At 7-7, they need a win to keep pace in the tight NFC playoffs, so his status is extremely important. Is he going to play today?

Is Geno Smith playing today?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fortunately for Seahawks fans and potentially fantasy football managers, Geno Smith is going to play in Week 16. The quarterback's absence will not continue as he's expected to start once again this week.

Expand Tweet

The quarterback missed last week's stunning Monday Night Football win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Drew Lock took his place in the lineup and tossed a game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but Lock will head back to the bench this week.

The Tennessee Titans are eliminated from the playoffs now, but they'd love to play spoiler and ruin the chances for the Seahawks, so it should be a good game in which the Seahawks cannot afford lackluster play.

Fortunately, their star quarterback will be back under center looking to continue their march towards a second consecutive postseason appearance with Smith as their starter.

Geno Smith Fantasy Outlook for Week 16

The Tennessee Titans have not been a dominant defensive unit all season long, and they should have a little bit of trouble with the Seahawks skill position players. Kenneth Walker, DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett should prove to be a challenge today.

Geno Smith will play on Sunday

That makes Geno Smith's job much easier. He can trust and rely on them. After taking some time off, he's rested and fully healthy as well. He's in good shape, has good weapons to play with and has a weaker opponent on the docket.

All of that suggests that he should be in line for a good day. He's not been as excellent this year as he was last season when he won Comeback Player of the Year, but he's been a good player and that should continue this week.