Is Geno Smith playing tonight? Raiders QB's status for preseason opener vs Seahawks explored

Geno Smith has been in the spotlight ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. The Raiders quarterback is set to be the QB1 for the regular season, but many also want to know if Smith will play the preseason contest against his former team, the Seahawks.

Is Raiders QB Geno Smith playing tonight vs. Seahawks in preseason game?

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith - Source: Imagn

Geno Smith will play against the Seahawks on Thursday night. The QB will lead the team's offense in its 2025 preseason opener, Raiders coach Pete Carroll confirmed on Tuesday.

"Everybody’s alive," Carroll said about using his starting group this week. "Everybody’s ready to go."

Smith is a veteran in the NFL, but will be entering his first year with the Raiders in the 2025 season. He spent the past six seasons with the Seahawks.

In his final year at Seattle, Smith recorded 4,320 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and two rushing TDs. He led the Seahawks to a 10-7 record, but they failed to make the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see how Smith fares with the Raiders in the preseason since he can also fine-tune his game before the regular season.

The Raiders will play their second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 15 and their third preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 23.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Raiders preseason game?

The Seahawks vs. Raiders preseason game will be broadcast live on KING 5, with Kate Scott handling the play-by-play commentary and Michael Robinson and Michael Bennett providing color analysis.

Here are all the details about the Seahawks vs. Raiders preseason game, where you can catch Smith and co. in action:

Date: Thursday, Aug. 7

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: KING 5

Stadium: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

