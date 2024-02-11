Is George Kittle playing today? Latest on 49ers TE's toe injury for Super Bowl showdown against Chiefs

George Kittle led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl this season. However, the tight end suffers from a toe injury heading into the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Kittle racked up 1,020 yards and six touchdowns on 65 receptions during the regular season. His stats helped the 49ers clinch the No. 1 spot in the NFC with a 12-5 record. He's also added 108 yards and a touchdown on six receptions across the two playoff games leading up to the Super Bowl.

With the all-important Lombardi Trophy at stake, fans want to know whether Kittle will play in the Super Bowl amid concerns about his toe injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is George Kittle playing today vs. the Chiefs in the Super Bowl?

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle

The good news for the San Francisco 49ers is that George Kittle will suit up to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl later on Sunday. The superstar tight end was taken off the team's injury report toward the end of the week, building up to Super Bowl Sunday.

Kittle was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. However, he took part in a complete training session on Friday, giving the 49ers another massive boost heading into the big game.

Expand Tweet

Per reports, Kittle received the toe injury during San Francisco's 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game. However, a small break since then till before the Super Bowl seems to have given him enough time to recover from the setback.

Kittle has become a key member of San Francisco's offense. He has also linked up expertly with Brock Purdy, becoming one of the quarterback's favorite targets.

Kittle is expected to play a significant role for the 49ers on Sunday if they are to avenge their loss against the Chiefs from four years ago.

How to watch Super Bowl 58? TV schedule and live stream details for Chiefs-49ers big game

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl matchup will be broadcast nationally on CBS. There will also be an alternate, kid-friendly telecast of the big game on Nickelodeon.

The Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl can be live-streamed on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, Sling TV, FuboTV and Fubo TV.

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Stadium : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date : Sunday, Feb. 11

: Sunday, Feb. 11 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS and Nickelodeon

: CBS and Nickelodeon Streaming: Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, Sling TV, FuboTV and Fubo TV