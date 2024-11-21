Is George Pickens playing tonight? Steelers WR's status for Week 12 TNF showdown vs. Browns

George Pickens has come a long way from catching passes in his rookie season from Kenny Pickett to snagging touchdowns from nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson in Year 3. Pickens is one of the best young wide receivers in the league, and he's thriving in Mike Tomlin's offense.

Ahead of the Steelers' Thursday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns, let's take a look at Pickens' availability.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is George Pickens playing tonight?

Yes, George Pickens is playing in tonight's game against the Cleveland Browns. The Georgia Bulldogs product comes into tonight's matchup without an injury designation and should be the Steelers' primary pass catcher.

Pickens is one of the most durable wide receivers in the league, and he hasn't missed a single game since he was drafted by the Steelers in 2022. Hence, barring any unfortunate occurrences, he'll start in Week 12 against the out-of-form Browns.

While Pickens is all set to go, the Steelers will be without at least two starters for the Thursday Night Football. Defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) will both miss tonight's game. Furthermore, Isaac Seumalo, Cameron Heyward, and Larry Ogunjobi will likely be absent as they did not participate in any training session this week.

Expand Tweet

How has George Pickens performed this season?

George Pickens is on track to surpass his career highs from last season, and he's playing arguably the best football of his professional career. Pickens has racked up 48 catches, 728 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. He currently ranks fourth in the league in receiving yards.

Pickens has been on a tear since Week 6, recording five consecutive 50+ receiving yards games in the period. Also, it's important to note that the Steelers have yet to lose a single game since Pickens went on the run.

The Steelers have been dominant in 2024, relying on a stingy defense and a versatile offense to pummel opponents to submission. The Mike Tomlin-coached franchise has an 8-2 record going into Week 13. They're currently riding a five-game winning streak and will fancy their chances against the Browns tonight.

The Steelers have enjoyed phenomenal play from Pickens, Russell Wilson, Najee Harris and, of course, their defense. Let's see whether they can improve their winning run against the 2-8 Cleveland Browns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.