Is Isiah Pacheco playing in the Super Bowl tonight? Exploring Chiefs RB's status vs Eagles

Isiah Pacheco has been having a challenging 2024 NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed 10 games this year due to an injury to his fibula and has failed to be as productive as he has been in previous seasons.

The good news for Pacheco is that he will enter Super Bowl LIX with no injury designation when he squares off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He has been relatively ineffective in his two playoff games this year, totaling just 12 touches for 42 yards with zero touchdowns. However, his extra rest leading into the game and a familiar opponent suggest that he could be ready to break out.

Isiah Pacheco's disappointing 2024 NFL season for Chiefs

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Isiah Pacheco

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Isiah Pacheco entered the 2024 NFL season with massive expectations for the Kansas City Chiefs after his impressive performance the year before. He set career highs with 249 touches for 1,179 yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season and was a key contributor during their playoff run that resulted in a second consecutive Super Bowl ring.

Trending

Pacheco led all players during the postseason last year with 81 carries for 313 yards and also scored three touchdowns along the way. He picked up where he left off to start the 2024 season by totaling 41 touches for 189 yards and a touchdown across his first two games. Unfortunately for him, he fractured his fibula after that and hasn't been quite the same since, missing 10 games.

The veteran has yet to score another touchdown this year and has failed to record more than 55 rushing yards in a single game since his return. He has also been playing more of a backup role to Kareem Hunt, who has been much more effective in the Chiefs' offense recently.

Super Bowl LIX will give Pacheco one more chance to make a difference this season like he did the last time he met the Eagles in the big game.

Isiah Pacheco's stats vs Eagles in last Super Bowl matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles locked horns in the Super Bowl just two years ago, setting up an epic rematch this year. Isiah Pacheco was a major factor for the Chiefs in that game, significantly contributing to them winning a ring.

Pacheco carried the ball 15 times for 76 yards and a touchdown to help the Chiefs to a comeback victory against the Eagles. Despite his frustrating 2024 season, Pacheco could be a sleeper in their rematch this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.