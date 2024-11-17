Is Isiah Pacheco playing today? Chiefs RB's status revealed for Week 11 clash vs. Bills

Isiah Pacheco has missed the vast majority of the 2024 NFL season due to a fractured fibula he suffered in Week 2. The two-time Super Bowl-winning RB is typically a key part of Andy Reid's offense due to his versatile skill set.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills, let's examine Pacheco's availability.

Is Isiah Pacheco playing today?

No, Isiah Pacheco is not playing in today's game against the Bills. The Chiefs just opened Pacheco's practice window at the beginning of the week, and they've elected to keep Pacheco off the Gridiron for a little longer.

Pacheco was a limited participant in the week leading up to the Bills game. He has shown his resilience by returning to the training pitch in November. When Pacheco got injured, speculation was rife that he would miss the rest of the 2024 regular season.

Hence, with Pacheco still out of action, expect Kareem Hunt to continue leading the Chiefs' backfield. Carson Steele and Samaje Perine are other running backs likely to get touches against the Buffalo Bills.

How has Isiah Pacheco performed this season?

Isiah Pacheco was on track to have a career year before he suffered the unfortunate fibula injury in Week 2; since then, he's been on the comeback trail.

Pacheco amassed a stat line of 34 carries, 135 rushing yards and one touchdown in two games. It's also important to note that Pacheco led the Chiefs in both Week 1 and 2, despite being hindered by the injury in the game against arch-rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals.

After Pacheco got hurt, the Kansas City Chiefs ran through an array of running backs. Steele and Perine were decent, but neither could bring the speed, skill and size that Pacheco provided.

The Chiefs' front office saw the glaring weeknesses at RB and subsequently dipped into the practice squad market. The Chiefs picked up their former star running back Kareem Hunt, and the rest is history.

Pacheco will ramp up his recovery now that his practice window is open. Expect the Rutgers product to push hard in the coming days to be available for business at the end of the 2024 NFL regular season.

